RCPD officers in shooting death of Manhattan man will not face charges

Barry Wilkerson announced that he would not be pressing charges against Riley County officers...
Barry Wilkerson announced that he would not be pressing charges against Riley County officers in the shooting death of a man in mental health crisis.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers with the Riley County Police Department will not face criminal charges for the shooting death of a man who was threatening his family in October.

County Attorney Barry Wilkerson says he made the decision to not press criminal charges against Riley County Police Department officers in the shooting death of a man that was threatening his family in October. He said the officers did all they could to avoid a confrontation with the man.

On Oct. 1, officers responded to a report of gunshots in a Manhattan home. He said they determined that Jarred Kemp, 41, was having a mental health crisis.

Throughout the night, several officers left the scene to de-escalate the situation and then returned when Kemp again fired his weapon.

According to Wilkerson, the officers shot when Kemp hit his father in the head with the butt of a shotgun and then pointed it at his father’s head.

“I have no doubt that ‘Officer Three’ had reason to believe that Jarred Kemp’s father was in imminent danger of death,” said Wilkerson.

Kemp died two days later.

