Police find vehicle that fled hit-and-run collision in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle that fled from a hit-and-run collision Friday morning in southwest Topeka was found a short time later, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which was reported around 8:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard. The location was just south of the westbound entrance ramp from Gage to Interstate 470.

A maroon, four-door Honda Civic car had substantial front-end damage remained at the scene until past 9:30 a.m., when it was loaded onto a wrecker. The Honda was facing south in the center lane.

Details about the vehicle that fled the scene, including when and where it was found, weren’t immediately available.

It wasn’t known as of 10 a.m. whether any arrests had been made.

