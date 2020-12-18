Advertisement

Police: Dodge City mayor was never in danger

On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw submitted her resignation stating...
On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw submitted her resignation stating that she no longer feels safe in the position.(City of Dodge City)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) - Investigators have concluded that angry emails about mask requirements that prompted a Kansas mayor to resign did not directly threaten her safety. Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw resigned Tuesday. City police, the city attorney, and the Ford County prosecutor reviewed three emails sent to Warshaw. The Dodge City Daily Globe says the emails were written by a man in Kentucky who was upset the city didn’t implement a mask requirement sooner. The mandate was imposed on November 16. Warshaw said Thursday that she is relieved with the finding, but that she has received verbal and other communications that she finds concerning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Manhattan man arrested in connection with murder of 2-year-old
Arturo Delacerda Jr.
Sheriff’s deputies make arrest in burglary and package theft
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Three suffer serious injuries Wednesday evening in semi-tractor crash in Jefferson County

Latest News

An intentionally set fire caused an estimated $1,500 in damage Thursday night at a central...
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $1,500 in damage at central Topeka home
Students in Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 will move to in-person classes five...
Manhattan-Ogden schools to return to in-person learning after Christmas break
Show your support for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.
Last chance to win 25k; get your ticket for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters raffle
First Alert Windy
Friday forecast: Windy and mild