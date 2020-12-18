Advertisement

Manhattan-Ogden schools to return to in-person learning after Christmas break

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district will return to in-person learning after Christmas break, it was announced Thursday.

In a letter to families and staff members posted on the Unified School District 383 website, it was announced students will return to their classrooms for five days a week starting on Jan. 5.

The announcement came from USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade, who noted that the district’s schools have completed significant COVID-19 mitigation efforts in preparation for the safe return of students.

Wade said the district “has altered schedules, reconfigured building spaces, increased staff and added protective equipment” at its buildings.

Modifications have been made to maximize social distancing in common spaces such as lunchrooms, and the majority of elementary and secondary classes will have 20 or fewer students, Wade said.

Information about USD 383′s next phase of reopening will be provided by individual schools.

Wade added that plans are in place to change instructional delivery if district and community factors indicate the need to do so.

The district has been conducting classes through a hybrid method this fall as part of coronavirus precautions.

For more information, visit the district’s website at www.usd383.org.

