Advertisement

Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery

Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.(Submitted Photo/KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday after swallowing a battery back in November.

Reese suffered burns to her throat, esophagus, and vocal cords.

She was moved from UMC to the Texas Children’s in Houston, where she died Thursday morning.

Reese will be remembered as a “spunky, outgoing, and sassy 17-month-old.”

Her mother, Trista, is a hairstylist and her father, Chris, owns and operates Hamsmith Motor Company.

They set up a GoFundMe to help with travel and medical expenses that can be found here:

GOFUNDME: Pray for Reese

We’ll update this story with funeral and visitation arrangements once details are released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Toddler Suffers After Swallowing Button Battery

FACEBOOK: Pray for Reese

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Manhattan man arrested in connection with murder of 2-year-old
Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Authorities responded to two multi-vehicle wrecks on Hwy 75.
Crews respond to two multi-vehicle wrecks on Hwy 75
Arturo Delacerda Jr.
Sheriff’s deputies make arrest in burglary and package theft

Latest News

Prisons have been coronavirus hot spots.
1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died
A man walks past the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument as sunrise...
Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument
Photo courtesy: Gene Cassell/Washburn Athletics
WU men’s basketball game against Lincoln postponed
Topeka Municipal Court extends docket suspensions
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021