Local church puts on parade at Aldersgate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local church brought holiday cheer to some of their older members.

Members of Crestview United Methodist Church have helped with several birthday celebrations throughout the pandemic, so Aldersgate requested they put on a Christmas Parade this week.

It had to be pushed back from Tuesday, but the congregation, along with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, were able to drive by the community Thursday.

The church says many of their members live at Aldersgate, and they didn’t want them to feel forgotten.

