Last chance to win 25k; get your ticket for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters raffle

Show your support for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.
Show your support for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.
By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is your last chance to purchase your raffle tickets for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters “Cash for Kids’ Sake”. You could win $25,000 or one of four other prizes! Purchase your tickets online here or by calling (785) 234-5524.

The raffle ends today, and the winners will be announced on 13 News Monday morning.

Only 5,000 tickets are available for the raffle, and organizers say that means participants have a “big” chance at taking home one of the prizes. In addition to the $25,000 grand prize, click here to see the four other prizes up for grabs.

Here are details from Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters on the raffle:

• Only 5,000 tickets are available statewide from Dec. 1, the Day of Giving, to Dec. 18.

• All proceeds go to Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters. Ticket purchasers can designate the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in their local community to benefit from their ticket purchase.

• Ticket purchasers will not receive a physical ticket. Those who purchase online will receive an emailed confirmation of their purchase, which serves as their entry.

• If the ticket is purchased by check, it must be postmarked by Monday, Dec. 14, and mailed to 2300 SW 29th St #200, Topeka, KS 66611 in order to qualify for the drawing

• To be eligible to purchase a ticket, individuals must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States.

• Raffle tickets are not tax-deductible as the IRS considers raffle entries to be a contribution from which the purchaser could benefit from.

• The following individuals are not eligible to purchase a ticket: officers, directors and employees of Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, officers, directors and employees of KAKE TV and the Lockwood Broadcast Group; officers, directors and employees of DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers; and officers, directors and employees of WIBW-TV and Gray Television Inc.

WIBW-TV Channel 13 in Topeka is a media sponsor of the event.

