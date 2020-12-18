Last chance to win 25k; get your ticket for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters raffle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is your last chance to purchase your raffle tickets for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters “Cash for Kids’ Sake”. You could win $25,000 or one of four other prizes! Purchase your tickets online here or by calling (785) 234-5524.
The raffle ends today, and the winners will be announced on 13 News Monday morning.
Only 5,000 tickets are available for the raffle, and organizers say that means participants have a “big” chance at taking home one of the prizes. In addition to the $25,000 grand prize, click here to see the four other prizes up for grabs.
Here are details from Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters on the raffle:
• Only 5,000 tickets are available statewide from Dec. 1, the Day of Giving, to Dec. 18.
• All proceeds go to Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters. Ticket purchasers can designate the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in their local community to benefit from their ticket purchase.
• Ticket purchasers will not receive a physical ticket. Those who purchase online will receive an emailed confirmation of their purchase, which serves as their entry.
• If the ticket is purchased by check, it must be postmarked by Monday, Dec. 14, and mailed to 2300 SW 29th St #200, Topeka, KS 66611 in order to qualify for the drawing
• To be eligible to purchase a ticket, individuals must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States.
• Raffle tickets are not tax-deductible as the IRS considers raffle entries to be a contribution from which the purchaser could benefit from.
• The following individuals are not eligible to purchase a ticket: officers, directors and employees of Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, officers, directors and employees of KAKE TV and the Lockwood Broadcast Group; officers, directors and employees of DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers; and officers, directors and employees of WIBW-TV and Gray Television Inc.
WIBW-TV Channel 13 in Topeka is a media sponsor of the event.
