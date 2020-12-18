Advertisement

KCC to host virtual Evergy STP workshop, discussion

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold a virtual workshop to discuss the details of the STP from Evergy.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it will host the second of four virtual workshops that are designed to help residents learn more about Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan and how it will affect ratepayers.

The KCC said the second workshop will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. It said the workshop will be broadcast through its YouTube Channel.

According to the KCC, the workshop will discuss the Operational Efficiencies of the plan. It said Evergy representatives will make a presentation which will be followed by questions from it and intervenors in the general investigation docket. It said it opened the investigation to evaluate whether the STP is in the public’s best interest.

The investigation docket is available here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

