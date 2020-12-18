Kansas has nearly 6,000 new cases of COVID-19, 88 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has had 5,857 new cases of COVID-19, 88 new deaths and 125 new hospitalizations since Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

So far, December’s positivity rate is 14.2 percent. About two-thirds of hospital beds are currently occupied, and 76 percent of ventilators statewide are available.

