Kansas has nearly 6,000 new cases of COVID-19, 88 new deaths

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has had 5,857 new cases of COVID-19, 88 new deaths and 125 new hospitalizations since Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

So far, December’s positivity rate is 14.2 percent. About two-thirds of hospital beds are currently occupied, and 76 percent of ventilators statewide are available.

