Kansas couples can now apply for marriage licence online

COVID related grant paid for development
(WTOK)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Getting hitched in Kansas no longer requires a trip to the courthouse.

Couples tying the knot can now apply for a marriage license online at kscourts.org/marriage.

The new feature was made possible by a coronavirus relief grant approved by the State Finance Council.

Before getting a marriage license required the couple to make a trip to the courthouse, now all they need is a valid email address.

The new online option comes with a small convenience charge, and couples can still go down to their county courthouse and apply the “old fashioned” way.

“The pandemic challenged our courts to reimagine how we serve the people of Kansas and moving the marriage license application online is one example,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “This change makes applying for a license faster and easier, and it gives Kansans the type of online service they expect.”

