Junction City PD to participate in “Taking Down DUI” enforcement campaign

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department has announced it will be taking part in the Kansas Department of Transportation’s “Taking Down DUI” traffic enforcement campaign.

The campaign, which runs from December 26 to January 3, seeks to reduce the number of DUI-related crashes in the area. The New Year’s Holiday period sees a significant increase in impaired driving accidents, many of which involve alcohol or drugs.

“Keep in mind that if you are going to be using ANY impairing substance -- don’t even consider driving,” JCPD Captain Kirt Nichols wrote in an email announcing the campaign, “On the drive to zero, you are in the drivers seat.”

