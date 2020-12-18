Intentionally set fire causes estimated $1,500 in damage at central Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An intentionally set fire caused an estimated $1,500 in damage Thursday night at a central Topeka home, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 7 p.m. at a residence at 1935 S.W. Buchanan.

According to Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison, first-arriving crews found smoke coming from the two-story house.

A search of the residence found all of the occupants had made it outside safely before crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and contained it to the house where it started, Harrison said.

An investigator from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the blaze to be incendiary, or intentionally set.

Of the estimated loss, $1,000 was to the structure and $500 was to the contents.

No injuries were reported.

