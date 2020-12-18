Advertisement

Intentionally set fire causes estimated $1,500 in damage at central Topeka home

An intentionally set fire caused an estimated $1,500 in damage Thursday night at a central...
An intentionally set fire caused an estimated $1,500 in damage Thursday night at a central Topeka home, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An intentionally set fire caused an estimated $1,500 in damage Thursday night at a central Topeka home, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 7 p.m. at a residence at 1935 S.W. Buchanan.

According to Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison, first-arriving crews found smoke coming from the two-story house.

A search of the residence found all of the occupants had made it outside safely before crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and contained it to the house where it started, Harrison said.

An investigator from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the blaze to be incendiary, or intentionally set.

Of the estimated loss, $1,000 was to the structure and $500 was to the contents.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Manhattan man arrested in connection with murder of 2-year-old
Arturo Delacerda Jr.
Sheriff’s deputies make arrest in burglary and package theft
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Three suffer serious injuries Wednesday evening in semi-tractor crash in Jefferson County

Latest News

Students in Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 will move to in-person classes five...
Manhattan-Ogden schools to return to in-person learning after Christmas break
Show your support for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.
Last chance to win 25k; get your ticket for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters raffle
First Alert Windy
Friday forecast: Windy and mild
Strongest winds southeast of the turnpike
Windy and warm for this time of year