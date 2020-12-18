House Minority Leader restructures staff following departure of Chief of Staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer is restructuring staff due to the departure of his Chief of Staff.

House Minority Leader Representative Tom Sawyer says he is restructuring his staff after his Chief of Staff, Heather Scanlon, resigned from the position. He said on Dec. 21, Joseph Le will be named as his new Chief of Staff and Zachary Ferguson will be named his new Legislative Director.

Rep. Sawyer said Le is a graduate from the University of Kansas and has worked for the House Minority Leader’s office since January of 2018. He said Le started out as an Agenda Clerk before being named Legislative Director in June of 2019. He said Le has an impressive resume and along with his current experience in the office, he also is a Board Member for the Douglas County Community Corrections Advisory Board.

According to Rep. Sawyer, Ferguson is a graduate of Benedictine College and joined the team as an intern for the House Minority Leader’s office in 2019. He said Ferguson was named Operations Director to start the 2020 Legislative Session.

“I am very pleased to keep both Joseph and Zach on my staff,” said Minority Leader Representative Tom Sawyer. “Their hard work and dedication this cycle have proven to be invaluable as we continue to make strides in record-breaking fundraising. Having worked with both of them, I am more than confident that they will both be able to take on their new responsibilities in their respective positions and continue to be of great value to me and the House Democratic Caucus.”

