From the 4: KDOT, FAA reach deal for Supersonic Transportation Corridor
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get ready for a super-sonic flight corridor over Kansas.
The Kansas Dept. of Transportation announced an agreement Thursday with the Federal Aviation Administration to test non-military aircraft that fly faster than the speed of sound.
KDOT’s Aviation Director Bob Brock visited with 13′s Melissa Brunner about why it is such a big development.
