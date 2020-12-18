Advertisement

From the 4: KDOT, FAA reach deal for Supersonic Transportation Corridor

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get ready for a super-sonic flight corridor over Kansas.

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation announced an agreement Thursday with the Federal Aviation Administration to test non-military aircraft that fly faster than the speed of sound.

KDOT’s Aviation Director Bob Brock visited with 13′s Melissa Brunner about why it is such a big development.

