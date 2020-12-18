Friday forecast: Windy and mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the warmest day of the week but it’ll come with strong winds. Gusts 35-45 mph out of the south before a cold front brings a northwest wind tomorrow and highs about 10° colder, more seasonal for this time of year. It’s a quick cool down before temperatures warm back up Sunday through Tuesday.

Precipitation wise, we’ve been talking about a very small chance for precipitation tonight with the cold front however latest models are now keeping the area dry. This shouldn’t be a surprise as the chance for any precipitation was low to begin with even for those models that were hinting at precipitation. In the long range, through Christmas, confidence is high that we will be dry and not have a White Christmas. We may have a cold Christmas especially in the morning, some uncertainty on the details of an arctic blast for the second half of next work week including how cold it will be and how long it will last so stay tuned.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds S 20-35, gusts around 45 mph.

Still breezy outside of this time frame during the day with gusts around 35 mph (WIBW)

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds SW/NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.

A warm start to the week with highs in the 50s to even low 60s especially on Tuesday before the cold front pushes through Wednesday.

Wednesday through Friday look to be the coldest days of the week with Thursday being the coldest however with uncertainty on how cold and how long the cold will last is still uncertain between the long range models so stay tuned.

Taking Action:

Strong winds today: Make sure any loose items outside are tied down or away from the elements. Drive carefully especially if you’re in a high profile vehicle or driving next to a high profile vehicle. With winds out of the south be extra careful when you’re traveling east or west.

