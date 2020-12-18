Advertisement

Downtown Topeka businesses decorate windows

Downtown Topeka Windows
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You have only a few more days to vote for the best window display in downtown Topeka.

Businesses on S Kansas Ave. decorated their windows for the holidays, and visitors are voting for their favorite. Downtown Topeka, Inc. The Greater Topeka Partnership will announce the winner Monday. The business receives a 5$00 grand prize.

“Downtowns used to have during the holiday season, the windows were decorated, people would come downtown and walk the avenue,” DTI President Vince Frye said. “We wanted to bring that back.”

Each business has a sign telling visitors how to vote for their favorite decorations.

