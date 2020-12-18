Crews respond to two multi-vehicle wrecks on Hwy 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are responding to two multi-vehicle wrecks on Hwy 75.

One accident, near the bridge over the Kansas River, involved three vehicles. Two people were taken to the hospital from that scene.

The other accident, which occurred within a mile of the first, involved two vehicles. Two people were taken to the hospital there as well, while two others refused treatment.

Traffic was being directed around the accidents through Hwy 24.

13 NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

