Agbaji hits game-winner to push #5 KU past #14 Texas Tech, 58-57

LUBBOCK, Texas. (WIBW) - Twenty-three points by Ochai Agbaji, including the game-winner in the final seconds of the game led #5 Kansas to their 30th-straight Big 12 opener win, 58-57 over Texas Tech.

Takes a deep breath...



𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗞 *and we cannot emphasize this enough* 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗞 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g5RT4yDoLI — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) December 18, 2020

Marcus Garrett pitched in 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Jayhawks shot 40.4 percent from the field in Thursday’s road win, including 14-15 from the free throw line.

Next up, KU continues Big 12 play hosting #8 West Virginia on Tuesday.

