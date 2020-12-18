Advertisement

12 Days of Christmas at Sunset Zoo

Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Animals at the Sunset zoo have wants and needs just like humans do, and staff at the Sunset Zoo have made adjustments due to COVID-19 with a 12 days of Christmas virtual event.

Leading up to Christmas, Zoo staff are posting videos to the Zoo’s social media and website, to show the public how Zoo animals make use of the enrichment gifts they have received.

Twelve Days of Christmas videos show the community how the zoo animals will make use of enrichment items they receive for Christmas.

Enrichment gives the animals time to play and interact with new items in their environments to help the animals remain active like they would in the wild.

Many of the enrichment items are similar to those used for household pets.

“Today I kinda brought out a fabric tunnel that’s just one of the enrichment items that we can utilize.” Sunset Zoo, marketing and development director, Melissa Kirkwood says.

A link to the wish list for the zoo animals can be found at SunsetZoo.com or you can order straight from their Amazon wishlist.

