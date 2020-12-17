Advertisement

Whether in person or online, Topeka-area churches planning Christmas Eve services

Topeka Bible Church sent gift boxes to members this week announcing in-person Christmas Eve services on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 23 and 24. Reservations are requested for all services to ensure social distancing.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While it has stopped a lot of things this year, the coronavirus isn’t putting a halt to Christmas celebrations in local churches.

Whether in person or online, Topeka-area churches will still have Christmas Eve services this coming week.

Many churches that are offering in-person services are taking precautions to help guard against the spread of the coronavirus. They are limiting attendance to allow for social-distancing; requiring attendees to wear face masks; taking temperatures of attendees upon their arrival; and continuing to emphasize the importance of hand-washing.

Additionally, they are emphasizing the need for those who aren’t feeling well to view the services online and not come to the in-person programs.

Some churches also are requiring attendees to reserve free tickets in advance so that attendance will be limited and social-distancing will be in place to help guard against COVID-19.

As they have during the coronavirus pandemic, many congregations are offering both in-person and online services for Christmas Eve, traditionally one of the most well-attended church events of the year.

To help accommodate as many people as possible while limiting attendance, some congregations also are offering several Christmas Eve services on Wednesday, Dec. 23, in addition to Thursday, Dec. 24.

Christmas marks the second major church observance this year to be affected by COVID-19.

A number of congregations conducted online-only services this past Easter, which occurred on April 12 and took place about a month into the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a look at Christmas Eve services being offered this coming week by churches in the Topeka area:

Topeka Bible Church, 1101 S.W. Mulvane, will hold traditional Christmas Eve candlelight services on both Wednesday and Thursday.

With a theme of “A Thrill of Hope,” services will be at 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday and at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday.

Services also will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as on its website, www.DiscoverTBC.com.

Topeka Bible Church mailed gift boxes to members this week to announce the services and invite people to make reservations.

• Meanwhile, Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 S.W. 10th Ave., is offering drive-in Christmas Eve services at 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday and at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Those planning to attend are asked to register in advance by visiting the church’s website, www.fbctopeka.com.

If your church in Topeka and the surrounding area is offering Christmas Eve services this coming week and you’d like to announce them, please send your information to phil.anderson@wibw.com by Tuesday, Dec. 22.

