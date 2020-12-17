Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Kaylee and Aivree

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most kids want toys for Christmas, but two sisters are hoping for the gift of a forever family. They’re our Wednesday’s Children this week.

Kaylee and Aivree are active and very social.

Kaylee is 15 and enjoys tennis, track and drawing anime. She’s proud of her drawings, and her hard work in school. She loves social studies class and would love to teach the subject someday.

Aivree is 14 and also likes school, especially science and tech classes. She’s a cheerleader and loves to socialize, talk and read “dork diaries” books. Aivree enjoys being around children and would like to be a preschool teacher when she grows up.

But getting through your teenage years is tough, especially when you don’t have a place to call home. These girls would love to be adopted by a family who lives in a small or medium sized town, and has a cat! They would thrive with consistency, guidance and lots of love.

If you’d like more information on Kaylee and Aivree, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

