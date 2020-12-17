Advertisement

Wednesday night forecast: Fog overnight then warmer

Mainly dry conditions for the next 8 days
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog is possible. Use extra caution if you must be on the roads. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds will be light to calm.

Thursday: Warmer with sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

8 Day
Friday: Partly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds S 15-30, gusts around 35 mph.

While there will be a brief cool down in the 40s for highs (more seasonal) on Saturday, there will be plenty of sun after some morning clouds. Highs rebound back in the 50s Sunday into the start of the week.

You’ll notice temperatures cool back down in the 40s next Wednesday which looks to be the start of an arctic blast leading up to Christmas. In fact latest models have Christmas Day starting out in the teens and only warming up in the 20s in the afternoon. Unfortunately it will be dry but cold. Of course this is more than a week away and it could change but wanted to give you a heads up on what we’re watching. See full video above for a look at the models.

Taking Action:

  1. With light snow from last night and the potential for freezing fog this morning, roads will be slick so use caution. Give yourself extra commute time this morning.
  2. Extra commute time may be needed again tonight into tomorrow morning for patchy freezing fog. Also any snowmelt that doesn’t evaporate in time before refreezing tonight may also produce a few slick spots.
  3. Stay updated on the small chance of light precipitation Friday night, it’s the only chance in the next 8 days.

