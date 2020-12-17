Truck driver killed Wednesday afternoon in I-70 crash in central Kansas

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County in central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday on I-70, about 10 miles north of the city of Ellsworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Freightliner semi was westbound on I-70 when it left the roadway into the north embankment. The semi continued westbound until it turned onto its passenger side, coming yto rest 200 feet north of the roadway.

The semi’s driver, Curtis D. Birt, 63, of Shawnee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Birt, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

