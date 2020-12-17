Topeka man arrested for stolen property, drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Topeka man for multiple drug-related charges and possession of stolen property on Wednesday.

Around 9 pm, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car in the 2600 block of NE Sardou Ave. 39-year-old Zachary Kaberline of Topeka was located inside the vehicle and taken into custody. He was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and multiple other drug charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

