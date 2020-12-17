Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for stolen property, drug charges

Zachary Kaberline
Zachary Kaberline(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Topeka man for multiple drug-related charges and possession of stolen property on Wednesday.

Around 9 pm, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car in the 2600 block of NE Sardou Ave. 39-year-old Zachary Kaberline of Topeka was located inside the vehicle and taken into custody. He was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and multiple other drug charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner Andy Barnes was the first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus...
First Topeka healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine
Topeka police responded to an incident Wednesday morning at the Denny's restaurant at 3210 S.W....
Man pepper-sprayed, arrested following incident at south Topeka eatery
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
COVID lawsuits across the country
COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

Latest News

Whitetail deer
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office, KDWPT ask for public assistance in poaching investigation
K-State releases annual security, fire safety reports
Lewis Toyota is giving local businesses a boost.
Lewis Toyota makes donation
City of Topeka named Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community