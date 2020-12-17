Advertisement

Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library to act as free COVID-19 testing site

Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library close building until Dec. 20
Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library close building until Dec. 20(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library will open Friday, December 18, as a free COVID-19 testing site.

It will be the county’s fourth free testing site which includes Hummer Sports Park, Topeka Housing Authority, and New Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Over 3,500 tests have been administered since the county expanded testing.

Health officials said at Thursday’s Shawnee Co. Commission meeting they’re excited to have increased accessibility to tests to people both in and out of Shawnee County.

“One of the things I think is exciting about this testing expansion is simply the fact that we’re able to extend our testing to both symptomatic and symptomatic individuals but also make testing available to individuals in other counties who may not have had access to it,” Shawnee Co. Health Department spokesman Craig Barnes said.

To register for a test at one of the county’s sites, click here.

