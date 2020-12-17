Advertisement

Thursday morning crash shuts down S.E. 6th Avenue in East Topeka

No serious injuries were reported after a Mercedes-Bens car and a GMC Yukon sport utility...
No serious injuries were reported after a Mercedes-Bens car and a GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle crashed early Thursday near S.E. 6th Avenue and Woodland in East Topeka. The crash shut down a portion of S.E. 6th Avenue for more than an hour.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in East Topeka resulted in no serious injuries being reported but did shut down a major street for more than an hour.

The collision was reported around 6:23 a.m. Thursday near S.E. 6th and Woodland. The location was about three blocks east of S.E. 6th Avenue and Golden.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black Mercedes-Benz car was headed east on S.E. 6th Avenue when it appeared to cross over into the westbound lanes of traffic.

The Mercedes-Benz then collided with a white GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle.

After the collision, the Mercedes-Benz continued east and crashed through a metal fence on the northeast corner of S.E. 6th and Woodland. Police said the Mercedes-Benz struck three vehicles that were parked inside the fence.

The Yukon came to rest facing`southeast in the westbound lanes of S.E. 6th Avenue. It appeared to have damage to its right rear wheel area.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Additionally, Evergy power responded to the scene.

Debris was strewn across a wide are of S.E. 6th Avenue west of S.E. Woodland.

Both east- and westbound traffic on S.E. 6th Avenue was shut down for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

