Thursday forecast: Sunshine returns with much warmer temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunshine returns today which will help highs warm up to the upper 40s for many with low 50s possible in a few spots. Today is the pick day of the week despite a slightly warmer day tomorrow but we’ll have more clouds and a lot more wind compared to today.

The uncertainties for the next 8 days are as followed: Friday night precipitation is possible with a cold front. Even if we get any precipitation, impacts will be minimal and we’re talking about less than 0.05″ so will officially keep it out of the forecast for now but something to monitor. The other uncertainty is next week as an arctic airmass is expected to impact northeast Kansas by Wednesday. How cold it will get is still the biggest uncertainty especially what to expect on Christmas Day. One model has temperatures stuck in the 20s while the other model has temperatures in the 40s. Regardless of which model ends up being right both models keep the area dry so confidence is high there will not be a White Christmas this year.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds W/S around 5 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows may drop around 30° around midnight but as clouds move in after midnight, temperatures may warm up to the mid 30s by sunrise. Winds will remain around 10 mph or less most of the night but increase late with south winds 10-20 mph by sunrise.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds S 15-30, gusts around 35 mph.

Clouds increase again Friday night as a cold front pushes through and a very small chance for light precipitation, mainly sprinkles or flurries. This cold front will bring temperatures back down to more seasonal highs on Saturday with low 40s.

Warmer weather sets up Sunday through Tuesday with highs mainly in the 50s. Highs near 60° or even in the low 60s can’t be ruled out in some spots Monday and/or Tuesday. Tuesday looks to be the pick day of the ‘work’ week.

A cold front Wednesday may limit warming to just the morning or allow for dropping temperatures during the day depending on the timing. This will set-up a cold end to the week leading to Christmas on Friday all while staying dry.

Taking Action:

Patchy freezing fog can’t be ruled out mainly in low lying areas this morning. This could lead to a few slick spots on the roads. Shouldn’t last long past sunrise if any fog does develop.



Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.