Three suffer serious injuries Wednesday evening in semi-tractor crash in Jefferson County

Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and tractor pulling a hay grinder collided on US-59 highway about 2 miles southwest of Oskaloosa, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital after they suffered serious injuries when a semi-trailer and tractor collided Wednesday evening in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. on US-59 highway, about a half-mile south of Osage Road. The location was about 2 miles southwest of Oskaloosa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Kenworth semi-trailer and a John Deere tractor that was pulling a Vermeer hay grinder collided as both were traveling south on US-59.

After the collision, both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The semi’s driver, Christopher Erickson, 54, of Perry, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Erickson was wearing a seat belt.

The tractor’s driver, Cole Clanton, 27, of Bucyrus, and a passenger in the tractor, Allyson Clanton, 28, of Oskaloosa, both had serious injuries and also were transported to Stormont Vail.

Neither of the tractor’s occupants was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

