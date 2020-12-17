Ten K-State football players earn postseason honors from Big 12 coaches

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten Wildcats earned postseason nods by Big 12 coaches Thursday, including Deuce Vaughn as the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Big 12 selections Phillip Brooks and Wyatt Hubert.

Vaughn is the second Wildcat to earn the honor, joining Tyler Lockett (2011). Vaughn was also named a Second Team All-Big 12 running back. He’s the first true freshman in the Big 12 era to earn first- or second-team honors on offense from the league’s coaches.

Brooks’ 261 punt return yards and 150 kick return yards earned him recognition as the First Team All-Big 12 kick and punt returner. The honor marks the seventh time in the last eight years that a Wildcat was a First Team All-Big 12 returner.

One of many today against KU for Phillip Brooks (@Pbrooks124) who set a K-State record for punt return yards (189).



He's also now the first player in program history with two PR TDs in the same game. #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/HRwRwHx6VK — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) October 24, 2020

Hubert was one of three players in the Big 12 to be a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team, joining Iowa State running back Breece Hall and Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi.

The Topeka-native recently announced his decision to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

One Chapter closed, another Chapter opened. Wildcat nation, thank you for everything💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/T3jhj66hk6 — Wyatt Hubert (@Wyatt_Bert) December 16, 2020

Joining Vaughn on the second team were tight end Briley Moore and offensive lineman Noah Johnson. Place kicker Blake Lynch, defensive back Jahron McPherson, linebacker Elijah Sullivan and defensive tackle Drew Wiley each picked up Honorable Mention All-Big 12 accolades.

