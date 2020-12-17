Advertisement

Ten K-State football players earn postseason honors from Big 12 coaches

Ten K-State football players earn postseason honors from Big 12 coaches
Ten K-State football players earn postseason honors from Big 12 coaches(Kansas State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten Wildcats earned postseason nods by Big 12 coaches Thursday, including Deuce Vaughn as the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Big 12 selections Phillip Brooks and Wyatt Hubert.

Vaughn is the second Wildcat to earn the honor, joining Tyler Lockett (2011). Vaughn was also named a Second Team All-Big 12 running back. He’s the first true freshman in the Big 12 era to earn first- or second-team honors on offense from the league’s coaches.

Brooks’ 261 punt return yards and 150 kick return yards earned him recognition as the First Team All-Big 12 kick and punt returner. The honor marks the seventh time in the last eight years that a Wildcat was a First Team All-Big 12 returner.

Hubert was one of three players in the Big 12 to be a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team, joining Iowa State running back Breece Hall and Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi.

The Topeka-native recently announced his decision to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Joining Vaughn on the second team were tight end Briley Moore and offensive lineman Noah Johnson. Place kicker Blake Lynch, defensive back Jahron McPherson, linebacker Elijah Sullivan and defensive tackle Drew Wiley each picked up Honorable Mention All-Big 12 accolades.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner Andy Barnes was the first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus...
First Topeka healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine
Topeka police responded to an incident Wednesday morning at the Denny's restaurant at 3210 S.W....
Man pepper-sprayed, arrested following incident at south Topeka eatery
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
COVID lawsuits across the country
COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Ellise Romine
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Ellise Romine
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Ellise Romine
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Ellise Romine
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman warms up his...
Wildcats announce 14 early football signees
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Kansas coach Les Miles stands with his team during a...
KU Football inks 18 in 2021 signing day class