Sheriff’s deputies make arrest in burglary and package theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County sheriff’s officials are crediting tips from two area residents and a quick response from deputies in the capture and arrest of a 33-year-old man in connection with a vehicle burglary and package theft.

The sheriff’s office was notified about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday about a suspicious vehicle in the 6100 block of S.E. Shawnee Drive.

The vehicle was described as a gold minivan which was being driven by a man wearing a reflective neon-orange vest.

According to Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Abigail Christian, the man had entered and rummaged through the vehicle of a person, who then notified authorities.

Then, at 1:37 p.m., another caller reported a package was just stolen from a driveway in the 5100 block of S.E. 53rd Street by a man matching the description of the individual in the tan minivan.

Multiple deputies began checking the area, Christian said. At 1:50 p.m., a deputy saw a gold 2009 Dodge Caravan that was being driven by a man wearing a neon vest near S.E. 37th and Tecumseh Road.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Arturo Delacerda Jr., 33, of Topeka.

Christian said Delacerda was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple counts of burglary; theft; drug-related crimes including possession of methamphetamine; identity theft; and other financial crimes.

Christian said this incident remains under investigation.

Delacerda also is a suspect in multiple other cases, Christian said.

