Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard sees decrease in some areas

The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 has decreased to 20, which is...
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 has decreased to 20, which is still uncontrolled.(SCHD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 is seeing a decrease in some areas.

The Shawnee County Health Department has released its Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19, which is seeing a decrease in a few areas but remains uncontrolled.

According to the Scorecard, the county’s weekly case incidence for the COVID-19 virus has decreased to 793, which is down from the previous week’s 1,053. It also shows that the trend in incidence has decreased by 24.7% as well.

The Scorecard shows a percent positive test of 12.1%, which is down from the previous week’s 20%, however, any score higher than 10% is still uncontrolled. It shows the percentage of new cases with no known source of infection is currently at 88%, which is also a decrease from the previous week’s 93%.

According to the Scorecard, the county’s hospital occupancy rate remains at 91% and the stress on the public health system capacity remains at 17. SCHD said the hospital occupancy rates remain at 90% for the fifth week in a row.

The Scorecard shows that all categories account for the county’s overall transmission score of 20, which is uncontrolled. While areas seem to be decreasing, the only areas that are not uncontrolled currently are the trend in incidence category as well as the public health system capacity stress category.

According to the Scorecard, the trend in incidence category is in the green zone due to its decrease from the previous week. It also shows the stress on the public health system capacity category may not be uncontrolled, but is still high and very close to being uncontrolled.

SCHD said social gatherings of any size continues to be the most important risk factor for community spread. It also said on Monday, Dec. 14, the County Commission amended the Shawnee Co. health order to allow bars and restaurants to stay open until 10 p.m. It said the amended order also allows all organized youth sports and athletic events requiring in-person gatherings can resume practices while still observing the 10 person gathering limit and wearing masks. It said, however, that scheduled competitions are not allowed.

