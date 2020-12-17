Advertisement

Security Benefit donates $20,000 to Stormont Vail Healthcare Heroes Fund

The Stormont Vail Foundation received a generous donation to help its frontline workers on Wednesday.(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Foundation received a generous donation to help its frontline workers on Wednesday.

The Security Benefit Charitable Trust donated $20,000 to Stormont Vail’s Healthcare Heroes Fund, which provides emergency assistance to employees for expenses like rent, child care, food and transportation.

The contribution was part of 11 donations made by the Charitable Trust to local nonprofits; altogether, nearly $75,000 was donated to essential workers around Topeka.

