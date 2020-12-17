Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Ellise Romine

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Ellise Romine.

Romine is a wrestler for the Junior Blues’ defending state championship team. She also played volleyball as a freshman and club volleyball for several years.

She maintains a 4.372 GPA and is captain of the color guard. She also takes part in band, philosophy club and renaissance, and has previously participated in debate and forensics.

Up next, Romine will continue her wrestling and academic career at Ottawa University, where she is a recipient of the presidential scholarship. She plans to major in secondary art education.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Labette County in...
Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County
Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka
A Franklin County mother was surprised by deputies with a van to get to and from work.
Sheriff’s deputies help get van for mother walking 6 miles to work
Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner Andy Barnes was the first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus...
First Topeka healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Ellise Romine
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Ellise Romine
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman warms up his...
Wildcats announce 14 early football signees
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Kansas coach Les Miles stands with his team during a...
KU Football inks 18 in 2021 signing day class
Washburn women’s basketball game against Lincoln postponed