Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Ellise Romine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Ellise Romine.

Romine is a wrestler for the Junior Blues’ defending state championship team. She also played volleyball as a freshman and club volleyball for several years.

She maintains a 4.372 GPA and is captain of the color guard. She also takes part in band, philosophy club and renaissance, and has previously participated in debate and forensics.

Up next, Romine will continue her wrestling and academic career at Ottawa University, where she is a recipient of the presidential scholarship. She plans to major in secondary art education.

