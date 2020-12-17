Advertisement

SCHD to resume clinics and immunizations with confirmation of Interim Health Officer

The Shawnee Co. Health Department will resume immunizations and clinics Friday, December 18,...
The Shawnee Co. Health Department will resume immunizations and clinics Friday, December 18, 2020.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials at the Shawnee Co. Health Department (SCHD) confirmed to 13 NEWS that SCHD will resume its immunizations and clinics, including those for STDs, on Friday, December 18.

The operations were halted while the department searched to put a doctor on its staff.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Dennis Cooley as Interim Health Officer at their virtual meeting Thursday.

Cooley’s approval means those programs can continue.

He will serve in the position until the end of the year.

