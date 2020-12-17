SCHD Director reflects on career before retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Changes are coming to the face of public health in Shawnee County with the retirement of Shawnee Co. Health Department (SCHD) Director Linda Ochs on December 18.

Ochs has been head of the department since 2017.

Recently, she has been one of the faces to the county response to the COVID-19 pandemic: updating county commissioners on the impact and working on policy.

However, Ochs, a Lenexa native, said in her early years she considered following a different passion.

“I started out in college in Emporia State University as a music major and I was playing clarinet and the piano and I enjoyed that but I got to thinking, ‘did I really want to teach music?’ I didn’t think I did,” she recounted Wednesday.

A psychology course inspired her to shift paths and finish her collegiate career at Kansas State University with a degree in social work.

She began her career as a maternal and child health social worker at the Saline County Health Department, where she worked for 10 years.

She decided to move to Topeka 10 years later to get her master’s from Washburn University and she began work at SCHD in 2001.

She said during her time at SCHD, she’s seen the health of the region grow.

“This is a great time to be in Topeka and Shawnee Co. and it has been over the last few years because our self-esteem is increasing we’re getting the downtown fixed up we’re getting NOTO going there’s so many great things happening in Topeka and Shawnee Co. and so health just goes right along with that

She said there’s been several rewarding elements of the job.

“I think it’s just working with a group of people who care about other people are passionate about public health and enjoy what they do,” she said.

“I love to see people out on the trails using those trails, it’s just fantastic, I feel good about that people exercising, the farmer’s market and the movement towards more healthy foods, I think that’s been a real plus and has really helped a lot of people.”

The job is not without its obstacles but Ochs has found bright spots.

“Also very rewarding is working with the commissioners also very challenging, I mean, they are politicians and they have to answer to the people who vote them in and so helping them with that balance and giving them advice and asking them to get out and do things that might be a little outside the box,” she said.

“I’ve had some great commissioners who’ve done great things and took great risks.

The most challenging thing I think is I believe the biggest changes we can make to help our community is through policy but that’s the hardest thing to do, convincing your policy makers that this is a good policy and we’ve definitely seen how hard that is during the pandemic.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented its own challenges and never thought she would be leading SCHD during one of its magnitude.

“There were times where I didn’t sleep during this and I tossed all night because I worried about stuff and that doesn’t change a darn thing, so I kind of learned it is really important to let go take some time de-stress.”

Ochs worked during the H1N1 and Ebola outbreaks and felt ready for some elements, but not all side issues.

“Prepared as far as public health investigation, yes, we know how to do investigations, we’re great at vaccinations, we’re ready for that, so those kinds of things, yes, prepared for political side of it? absolutely not.”

She said she did not anticipate the amount of controversy.

“It’s just kind of blown me away at times that it’s become so politicized,” she said.

“I was surprised to see people think it’s an assault on their rights to have to wear a mask, it’s just a mask; you have to wear shoes when you go in a restaurant, I don’t see the difference, really, and so that’s what’s been difficult for me, just put a mask on and help your fellow citizens as well as yourself.”

She said some issues could have been avoided.

“I understand not wanting to close the city down we had to do that for awhile, I understand the economic fallout of that is huge and understand people with businesses don’t want to do that, I completely get that,” she said.

“I do think if they had more financial support from the federal level it would’ve been a lot easier for them and we could’ve done what we needed to do when we needed to do it.”

While the pandemic has made it a busy time to step aside, Ochs said she is confident in the new leaders of SCHD.

“I do think the health department is prepared,” she said.

“We have good staff, we have hired extra staff, we’ve added a whole new division, the infectious disease division, to help handle the pandemic the vaccine is coming and so as we’ve said several times it’s not time to let down our guard yet but the light is coming at the end of that tunnel.”

She said she is ready to relax and believe she has helped create a healthier county to enjoy retirement.

“I just appreciate the opportunity to work with everyone, I thank the community very much for trusting me and supporting me and I enjoyed it very much.”

Ochs said she is looking forward to morning coffee, sleeping in, getting back into music and once it is safe to travel, visiting her grandchildren.

