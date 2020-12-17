“Santa” helps deliver first COVID vaccine doses to Topeka’s St. Francis hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus received its first COVID-19 vaccine doses Wednesday night.

A special guest helped CEO Steve Anderson announce their arrival: Santa Claus himself showed up for the special delivery. Anderson said they invited the Jolly Old Elf to take part because having a weapon to ward off the virus feels like the perfect Christmas present.

After a few words from Anderson, TUKHS St. Francis emergency medical director Dr. Kennen Thompson took a seat, held out his arm, and became the hospital’s first staff member to receive the immunization. Other front line staff followed, with about 30 staffers in all receiving their initial dose Wednesday night.

Anderson called it a “surreal” experience to take delivery of the doses from the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment, saying it was the realization of a dream as health workers strive to gain the upper hand on the virus.

St. Francis is encouraging its workers to use the CDC’s “v-safe” app. It uses text messages and web surveys to track any vaccine side effects.

