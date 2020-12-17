Advertisement

River Rd. to remain closed until mid-to-late-January

(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - River Rd. will remain closed until mid-to-late-January.

The City of Topeka says work on River Rd. will continue into January and will remain closed through mid-to-late-January. It said this is may be disappointing, but it wants to remind residents that this is a sanitary sewer project needed to line and reconstruct major components of an active system.

The City said workers are adjacent to the river which has necessitated the involvement of other agencies in the project, not just it and a contractor. Additionally, it said there have been weather-related challenges at the crucial phase in the project that have hindered the project.

In short, it said the project is challenging. It said staff and the contractor are aware of the impacts of the road closure, especially after the water main break on Sardou. It said workers are working hard to complete the project and open the road in as timely a manner as possible.

The City said it is hard to be understanding and patient with infrastructure failures and construction, but it hopes that time with friends and family in the near future will help get the community to the other side of January with good memories and open roads.

