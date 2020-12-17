Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office, KDWPT ask for public assistance in poaching investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism have asked the public for its assistance in a poaching investigation.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that a poaching incident happened on Monday, Dec. 14, on Marten Rd. just east of Highway 99 about 8 miles north of Wamego. It said KDWPT Game Wardens have asked for the help of the public in the investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, around 5:35 p.m., a whitetail doe was shot with a rifle from a county roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information related to the case should contact the Pottawatomie Co. Game Warden at 785-256-3603 or Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843. It said any information is appreciated and tipsters can remain anonymous.

