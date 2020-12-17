Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office, KDWPT ask for public assistance in poaching investigation

Whitetail deer
Whitetail deer(David Kenyon | MI Dept. of Natural Resources)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism have asked the public for its assistance in a poaching investigation.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that a poaching incident happened on Monday, Dec. 14, on Marten Rd. just east of Highway 99 about 8 miles north of Wamego. It said KDWPT Game Wardens have asked for the help of the public in the investigation.

An incident of poaching took place on Monday December 14, 2020 on Marten Road just east of Highway 99 about 8 miles...

Posted by Pottawatomie Co Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 17, 2020

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, around 5:35 p.m., a whitetail doe was shot with a rifle from a county roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information related to the case should contact the Pottawatomie Co. Game Warden at 785-256-3603 or Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843. It said any information is appreciated and tipsters can remain anonymous.

