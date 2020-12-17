Overland Park man pleads guilty in government contract fraud scheme

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man has pleaded guilty to a government contract fraud scheme.

U.S. Attorney General Stephen McAllister says a Kansas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to lying to a federal investigator who was looking into allegations of major program fraud.

According to McAllister, Troy L. Bechtel, 51, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a federal investigator. He said in Bechtel’s plea he admitted to lying during an investigation into the allegations that United Medical Design Builders fraudulently received contracts from the Department of Defense through the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Program. He said Bechtel was a project manager for the company.

McAllister said Bechtel’s sentencing is set for March 18, 2021. He said Bechtel could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he commended the Small Business Administration - Officer of Inspector General, General Services Administration - Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the Army CID Major Procurement Fraud Unit and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt for their work on the case.

