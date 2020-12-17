Advertisement

Overland Park man pleads guilty in government contract fraud scheme

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man has pleaded guilty to a government contract fraud scheme.

U.S. Attorney General Stephen McAllister says a Kansas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to lying to a federal investigator who was looking into allegations of major program fraud.

According to McAllister, Troy L. Bechtel, 51, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a federal investigator. He said in Bechtel’s plea he admitted to lying during an investigation into the allegations that United Medical Design Builders fraudulently received contracts from the Department of Defense through the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Program. He said Bechtel was a project manager for the company.

McAllister said Bechtel’s sentencing is set for March 18, 2021. He said Bechtel could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he commended the Small Business Administration - Officer of Inspector General, General Services Administration - Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the Army CID Major Procurement Fraud Unit and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Kansas man charged in scheme that used disabled veteran

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner Andy Barnes was the first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus...
First Topeka healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine
Topeka police responded to an incident Wednesday morning at the Denny's restaurant at 3210 S.W....
Man pepper-sprayed, arrested following incident at south Topeka eatery
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
COVID lawsuits across the country
COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

Latest News

Sunset Zoo entrance
Sunset Zoo in December 2020
Geary Co. to open its first free COVID-19 testing site
Carl Carlson visits with 13's Ralph Hipp
From the 4: Ralph and Carl Carlson chat stocks
KDOT Aviation Director Bob Brock speaks with 13's Melissa Brunner about KDOT's agreement with...
KDOT, FAA reach deal for Supersonic Transportation Corridor
KS Museum of the National Guard
KS Museum of the National Guard hosts open house