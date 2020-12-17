Advertisement

Museum of the KNG holds holiday open house

Museum of the Kansas National Guard
Museum of the Kansas National Guard
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Museum of the Kansas National Guard held an open house Wednesday in honor of the holidays, and the National Guard’s 384th birthday.

The Museum honors Kansans who have gone above and beyond in their duties with a spot in the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame. Museum Board Chairman Troy Abel says it’s important to be proud of the history made by service members from our own communities.

“There are some amazing stories these folks have done, both taking care of people in their communities, or heroic acts overseas. So many people from just our local communities from throughout the state have made such large contributions to the country and especially our state.”

You can put forward a nomination for the Hall of Fame by calling the Museum at 785-862-1066.

