Manhattan-Ogden Public schools ending hybrid learning Jan. 5
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Ogden Public School students will resume in-person learning starting January 5, Superintendent Marvin Wade announced Thursday.
Wade says virus mitigation efforts around Riley County are responsible for a decrease in cases, which will allow students to go back to in-person classes. However, he warned students, teachers and families that they should be prepared to resume remote learning at any moment.
