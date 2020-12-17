Advertisement

Manhattan-Ogden Public schools ending hybrid learning Jan. 5

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Ogden Public School students will resume in-person learning starting January 5, Superintendent Marvin Wade announced Thursday.

Wade says virus mitigation efforts around Riley County are responsible for a decrease in cases, which will allow students to go back to in-person classes. However, he warned students, teachers and families that they should be prepared to resume remote learning at any moment.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner Andy Barnes was the first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus...
First Topeka healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine
Topeka police responded to an incident Wednesday morning at the Denny's restaurant at 3210 S.W....
Man pepper-sprayed, arrested following incident at south Topeka eatery
Dakota D. Wood and Hunter C. Williams have been arrested in Shawnee Co. in relation to...
Two Manhattan residents arrested in Shawnee Co. fraud case
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats

Latest News

The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 has decreased to 20, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard sees decrease in some areas
Cropped Photo: SGRWebster / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Big Red One Band to host virtual holiday concert
Gov. Kelly hosts biweekly conference call with elected officials
Kansas joins lawsuit against Google search monopoly