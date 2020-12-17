Manhattan-Ogden Public schools ending hybrid learning Jan. 5

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Ogden Public School students will resume in-person learning starting January 5, Superintendent Marvin Wade announced Thursday.

Wade says virus mitigation efforts around Riley County are responsible for a decrease in cases, which will allow students to go back to in-person classes. However, he warned students, teachers and families that they should be prepared to resume remote learning at any moment.

