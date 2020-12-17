Advertisement

Manhattan man arrested in connection with murder of 2-year-old

(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 2-year-old.

RCPD said on Tuesday, Dec. 1, around 10:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of a severely injured 2-year-old male at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. It said the child died later that day.

According to RCPD, Gage Anderson, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested on Thursday on the offenses of first-degree murder and abuse of a child. It said Anderson and the victim shared a residence. It said Anderson is confined to the Riley Co. Jail on a $500,000 bond.

