Advertisement

Man jailed for life over $20 marijuana sale has been freed

‘I was so happy to get out’
Fate Winslow, right, was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and...
Fate Winslow, right, was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and was on his way back home after serving 12 years of a life sentence, WWL-TV reported.(Source: Innocence Project New Orleans)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man who was arrested and sentenced to life for selling $20 in marijuana to undercover officers when he was homeless has been freed from prison.

WWL-TV reported that Fate Winslow was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and was on his way back home after serving 12 years of a life sentence.

“I was so happy to get out,” Winslow told WWL-TV after his release. “A life sentence for two bags of weed? I never thought something like that could happen.”

Winslow was sentenced under the state’s repeat offender law. His case has garnered attention as Louisiana wrestles with criminal justice issues and over-incarceration.

According to the station, Winslow was approached by undercover officers in Shreveport in 2008, and they asked him where they could get some marijuana. Winslow borrowed a bike, went and found some marijuana and came back to give it to the officers who then gave him $5 so he could buy some food, according to his attorneys at the Innocence Project New Orleans.

Winslow had already been convicted of three previous non-violent crimes stretching from when he was a 17-year-old to when he was 36, making him susceptible to the state’s repeat offender law.

The Innocence Project New Orleans took up his case, appealing his life sentence on the grounds of ineffective assistance of counsel. He was eventually re-sentenced to time served. The director of the Innocence Project New Orleans, Jee Park, said Winslow received an “obscenely excessive sentence given his life circumstances and crime, and today, we are correcting that unconstitutional, inhumane sentence.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner Andy Barnes was the first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus...
First Topeka healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine
Topeka police responded to an incident Wednesday morning at the Denny's restaurant at 3210 S.W....
Man pepper-sprayed, arrested following incident at south Topeka eatery
Dakota D. Wood and Hunter C. Williams have been arrested in Shawnee Co. in relation to...
Two Manhattan residents arrested in Shawnee Co. fraud case
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats

Latest News

Topeka Bible Church sent gift boxes to members this week announcing in-person Christmas Eve...
Whether in person or online, indoors or outdoors, Topeka-area churches planning Christmas Eve services
More inmates released to house arrest because of COVID-19, but some officers have concerns
More inmates released to house arrest because of COVID-19, but some officers have concerns
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Kansas and the FAA have signed a deal which establishes a supersonic flight corridor over the...
Kansas, FAA sign deal for supersonic flight corridor