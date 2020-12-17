KTA prepares to open first cashless exit, maintains financial strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has maintained financial strength and customer approval as it prepares to open its first cashless exit.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says despite challenges presented by the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic, it has maintained a solid financial position and customer feedback remains positive while operational plans move forward as scheduled.

“This year has been extremely challenging yet still productive,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA’s CEO. “We remained committed to projects that, in addition to improving the Turnpike system, inject much-needed investment into the economy.”

According to the KTA’s annual report for fiscal year 2020, the agency met its financial goals. It said net position increased by $28.8 million and long term debt decreased by $10.7 million. It said it also maintained the highest bond rating possible for a toll authority, Aa2 with a Stable Outlook, from Moody’s Investors Service.

The KTA said results from its annual customer satisfaction survey show that 78% of customers are satisfied with the value they get for the tolls they pay. It said the survey also asserts its direction to modernize its system, with the majority of travelers supporting increased compatibility with other tolling systems, removal of toll booths and expansion to accommodate more traffic.

According to KTA, at the beginning of 2020, it announced plans to convert to a cashless system. It said conversion efforts have continued through the COVID-19 pandemic and will be obvious when its first cashless exit opens in East Wichita in the next few weeks. It said the new exit ramp will allow southbound I-35/KTA drivers to move seamlessly onto westbound Kellogg without stopping. It said those with a K-TAG or other compatible transponder will be charged the lowest toll rate as normal. It said customers usually paying at a toll booth will be able to go online to pay their toll.

“We’re looking forward to opening the state’s first cashless exit in the new year,” Hewitt said. “It will provide a seamless travel experience and lay the groundwork for KTA becoming a cashless system.”

