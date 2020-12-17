Advertisement

Konza United Way gives toys to families of more than 300 kids in the Riley County area

Konza United Way toy giveaway(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 300 kids in the Riley County area will have presents under their Christmas trees thanks to a toy giveaway by the Konza United Way.

Good 360, a non-profit organization, donated new toys to the United Way of the Great Plains, a partner of the Konza United Way.

Konza United Way serving six counties in northeast Kansas, more than half of those counties do not have a Toys for Tots program to serve families in need.

With the opportunity to bring toys to Manhattan for kids in need, the Konza United Way had to find a way to get the toys from Wichita to Manhattan.

“I was trying to be creative with how we do that, and the generosity of K-State, you know their motto is family and we reached out and they generously offered the K-State Band truck.” Konza United Way, executive director, Tara Claussen says.

Partners with Konza United Way from surrounding counties picked up toys to distribute to families in need in Washington County, which is also serviced by the Konza United Way.

