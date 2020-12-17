Kansas Senator-elect loses husband just before taking office

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator-elect Beverly Gossage lost her husband less than a month before taking office.

Governor Laura Kelly says her thoughts are with the Gossage family after the passing of Robert Gossage, husband of Kansas Senator-elect Beverly Gossage. Gossage lost her husband a little less than a month before taking office on Jan. 11, 2021. Senator-elect Gossage will preside over the 9th Senate District, which covers central and northwestern Johnson Co.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Senator-elect Beverly Gossage following the passing of her husband, Robert. My thoughts are with the Gossage family during this difficult time.”

Senator-elect Gossage is taking over for Senator Julia Lynn, who has led the district since 2005.

