Kansas Miss Amazing announces 2021 chapter representatives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Miss Amazing representatives have been chosen for the 2021 season.

Miss Amazing, a group that works to build the self-esteem of girls with disabilities through leadership opportunities, says the Kansas chapter has chosen its 2021 representatives. It said representatives are examples of the fact that girls with disabilities have diverse strengths and big ambitions. It said over 2021, Kansas representatives will work together to serve communities through volunteer service initiatives. It said the representatives will also represent the state at the National Miss Amazing summit in Nashville, Tenn., in August of 2021.

According to Kansas Miss Amazing, the 2021 representatives are as follows:

Kansas Miss Amazing Preteen – Mya Brooks from Topeka

Kansas Miss Amazing Jr. Teen – Tatianna Legitt from Chanute

Kansas Miss Amazing Teen – Kindyl Heinz from Offerle

Kansas Miss Amazing Jr. Miss – Crystal Wood from Wichita

Kansas Miss Amazing Miss – Erin Bowser from Kansas City

Kansas Miss Amazing Sr. Miss – Alison Brown from Overland Park

Kansas Miss Amazing said representatives were chosen during the 2021 Kansa Miss Amazing Event at Good News Church in Topeka on Nov. 7, 2020.

Miss Amazing said it is a nationwide nonprofit that is on a mission to provide opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build self-esteem through self-advocacy and leadership programs. It said it was founded in Omaha, Neb., in 2007 and now operates in 33 states where chapters are directed by generous teams of local volunteers.

