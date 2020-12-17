Kansas man wore comic book character mask while robbing bank

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man wore a Venom mask while robbing a bank.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Kansas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to an armed bank robbery.

According to McAllister, Kenya Breakfield, 22, of Olathe, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during the robbery. He said in Breakfield’s plea he admitted that on Oct. 21, 2018, he and a co-defendant robbed Wells Fargo Bank at 2000 W. 103rd St. in Leawood.

McAllister said both men were wearing masks of the comic book character Venom and carrying handguns. He said during the robbery, one of the robbers said, “Happy holidays,” as he fired a round from his gun into the ceiling.

According to McAllister, in March of 2019, police arrested Breakfield after finding his getaway car. He said co-defendant Michael Shiferaw, 22, of Olathe, is awaiting trial.

McAllister said sentencing for Breakfield is set for March 18, 2021. He said Breakfield could face a penalty of up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the robbery charge and no less than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the other count.

McAllister said he commended the FBI, Leawood Police Department, the Olathe Police Department, the Kansas City Police Department, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan for their work on the case.

