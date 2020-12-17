Kansas joins lawsuit against Google search monopoly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has joined a lawsuit against Google claiming the search engine’s search monopoly is illegal, harms consumers and stifles competition.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has joined a bipartisan coalition that is filing a lawsuit against Goggle LLC in federal court which argues that the internet search engine maintains an illegal monopoly that harms consumers by limiting competition that could lead to greater choices, innovation and better privacy protections.

According to Schmidt, 37 other attorneys general also filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that alleges violations of Section 2 of the Sherman Act. He said the states allege that Google illegally maintains its monopoly over general search engines and related advertising markets through a series of anticompetitive exclusionary contracts and conduct. He said the attorneys general also claim Google has exploited its market position to gather and leverage data to the detriment of consumers.

“With limited or no competition in the marketplace, Google’s illegal monopoly gives it the power to impose its terms on consumers, advertisers and competitors,” Schmidt said. “This complaint seeks to restore balance which will be a great benefit to consumers and other technology innovators.”

Schmidt said the states’ complaint was consistent with the Oct. 28 lawsuit that was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging that Google improperly maintains its monopoly power in general search and search advertising through the use of exclusionary agreements. He said the federal government’s lawsuit was also filed in the U.S. District of Columbia. He said a motion to combine the cases has also been filed.

According to Schmidt, the attorneys general ask the court to stop Google’s illegal conduct and restore a competitive marketplace. He said the states are also looking to unwind any advantages the search engine gained as a result of its anticompetitive conduct, which includes the divestiture of assets as appropriate. He said the court has also been asked to provide any additional relief it finds appropriate, as well as reasonable fees and costs to the states.

Schmidt said in September of 2019 that his office was part of a bipartisan coalition of state and territory attorneys general that was investigating Google’s business practices.

