K-State releases annual security, fire safety reports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has released its annual security and fire safety reports.

Kansas State University says it is dedicated to helping all members of its community have a positive educational experience and is fully committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. It said as part of that commitment, its annual security and fire safety report is published to ensure community members receive information about crime on and around campus, efforts to improve campus safety and university policies.

According to K-State, in accordance with the Higher Education Amendments of 1965, its purpose is to provide students and community members with relevant information that will help them make better-informed decisions related to their safety and the safety of others. It said the reports are updated annually and contain fire and campus crime statistics for the past three years on campus, in certain off-campus buildings or properties owned or controlled by the university and public property as required by law.

K-State said the 2020 reports are for the Manhattan, Polytechnic and Olathe campuses and contain statistics for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Highlights from the Manhattan campus report are as follows:

Off-campus robberies - 2

On-campus burglaries - 10

Off-campus burglaries - 1

Off-campus motor vehicle thefts - 3

On-campus rape - 10

Off-campus rape - 1

On-campus domestic violence - 11

Off-campus domestic violence - 1

On-campus dating violence - 2

On-campus stalking - 5

Off-campus stalking - 1

On-campus liquor law arrests - 50

Off-campus liquor law arrests - 2

On-campus drug abuse arrests - 14

Off-campus drug abuse arrests - 3

Public property drug abuse arrests - 3

On-campus weapons possession arrests - 2

Residential facility liquor law violations - 179

Residential facility drug abuse violations - 46

The Polytechnic and Olathe reports as well as the full Manhattan report can be found here.

