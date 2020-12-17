Advertisement

K-State releases annual security, fire safety reports

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has released its annual security and fire safety reports.

Kansas State University says it is dedicated to helping all members of its community have a positive educational experience and is fully committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. It said as part of that commitment, its annual security and fire safety report is published to ensure community members receive information about crime on and around campus, efforts to improve campus safety and university policies.

According to K-State, in accordance with the Higher Education Amendments of 1965, its purpose is to provide students and community members with relevant information that will help them make better-informed decisions related to their safety and the safety of others. It said the reports are updated annually and contain fire and campus crime statistics for the past three years on campus, in certain off-campus buildings or properties owned or controlled by the university and public property as required by law.

K-State said the 2020 reports are for the Manhattan, Polytechnic and Olathe campuses and contain statistics for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Highlights from the Manhattan campus report are as follows:

  • Off-campus robberies - 2
  • On-campus burglaries - 10
  • Off-campus burglaries - 1
  • Off-campus motor vehicle thefts - 3
  • On-campus rape - 10
  • Off-campus rape - 1
  • On-campus domestic violence - 11
  • Off-campus domestic violence - 1
  • On-campus dating violence - 2
  • On-campus stalking - 5
  • Off-campus stalking - 1
  • On-campus liquor law arrests - 50
  • Off-campus liquor law arrests - 2
  • On-campus drug abuse arrests - 14
  • Off-campus drug abuse arrests - 3
  • Public property drug abuse arrests - 3
  • On-campus weapons possession arrests - 2
  • Residential facility liquor law violations - 179
  • Residential facility drug abuse violations - 46

The Polytechnic and Olathe reports as well as the full Manhattan report can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner Andy Barnes was the first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus...
First Topeka healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine
Topeka police responded to an incident Wednesday morning at the Denny's restaurant at 3210 S.W....
Man pepper-sprayed, arrested following incident at south Topeka eatery
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
COVID lawsuits across the country
COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

Latest News

Whitetail deer
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office, KDWPT ask for public assistance in poaching investigation
Lewis Toyota is giving local businesses a boost.
Lewis Toyota makes donation
City of Topeka named Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community
Kenya Breakfield pleaded guilty to armed robbery while wearing a Venom mask.
Kansas man wore comic book character mask while robbing bank